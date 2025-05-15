Controversial Claims: Unsealed Postal Ballots in 1989 Alappuzha Polls

G Sudhakaran, a veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Minister, has come under scrutiny following allegations about tampering with postal ballots during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha elections. According to a recently surfaced video, Sudhakaran claimed the ballots were unsealed to identify party members who supported the opposition.

The video, which has gained traction across social media platforms, captures Sudhakaran addressing NGO union members, advising them against casting postal votes on behalf of others. He stressed that while NGO members aren't compelled to vote for the party, those submitting ballots should not assume anonymity in their choices.

In the video, Sudhakaran detailed that when KSTA leader K V Devadas ran for Parliament, the scrutiny of postal ballots revealed 15% voted for the opposition, leading to an electoral loss. The Election Commission, however, records a greater loss margin. Neither Sudhakaran nor CPI(M) has made an official statement on these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)