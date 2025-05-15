Erdogan Advocates Immediate Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
President Erdogan will discuss with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy the need for a ceasefire and peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing Turkey's stance on the urgency of these discussions.
President Tayyip Erdogan, in a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will advocate for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace talks to halt the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Erdogan's office.
The discussion, set to focus on all dimensions of the current conflict, underscores Turkey's perspective that delaying negotiations is not an option. Erdogan's intentions were further publicized by Fahrettin Altun, who communicated this stance on the platform X.
Erdogan's communication efforts highlight Turkey's desire to foster dialogue that could lead to a potential resolution to the war that has caused widespread devastation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
