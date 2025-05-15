NATO Procurement Scandal: Alleged Corruption Surfaces in Military Equipment Deals
Investigations are underway into alleged corruption involving NATO's procurement agency, NSPA, related to military equipment purchases. Suspects in Belgium are being questioned, and the probe extends to Spain and Luxembourg. The authorities suspect contract irregularities and potential money laundering through consultancy firms.
NATO's procurement agency is under scrutiny amid allegations of corruption and fraud regarding military equipment purchases. The NSPA, which aids NATO members in acquiring defense systems, is closely cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.
Eurojust, the EU's criminal justice body, is involved in this cross-border investigation that extends to Spain and Luxembourg. Belgian prosecutors have identified irregularities in contract awards for vital military supplies, including ammunition and drones critical for the conflict in Ukraine.
Authorities are looking into possible leaks of confidential information and suspect that consultancy firms may have been used for money laundering tied to these deals. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasizes the commitment to uncovering the truth.
