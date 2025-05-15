Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operations: India Closer to Being Naxal-Free

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a visit to AIIMS on Thursday to assess the health of five security personnel wounded in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, according to sources.

The security team was involved in a 21-day operation named 'Operation Black Forest', executed in the Karegutta Hills, located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Shah's visit underscores the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, with a recent operation resulting in the death of 31 notorious Naxalites, marking a significant breakthrough in national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)