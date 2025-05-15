Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operations: India Closer to Being Naxal-Free
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited AIIMS to check on security personnel injured during 'Operation Black Forest'. The 21-day anti-Naxal operation was a major success, leading to the death of 31 Naxalites. The government remains committed to eradicating Naxalism, aiming for a Naxal-free India by March 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a visit to AIIMS on Thursday to assess the health of five security personnel wounded in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, according to sources.
The security team was involved in a 21-day operation named 'Operation Black Forest', executed in the Karegutta Hills, located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
Shah's visit underscores the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, with a recent operation resulting in the death of 31 notorious Naxalites, marking a significant breakthrough in national security efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
