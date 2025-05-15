Fraudsters Impersonate CBI Agents, Cheat Journalist Widow Out of ₹2.36 Crore

In a shocking incident, a retired journalist was swindled out of Rs 2.36 crore by fraudsters masquerading as CBI officials, who threatened her with arrest over a fabricated money laundering case. The unsettling episode unfolded in Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police reported on Thursday.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, responded to a complaint lodged by the distressed victim, who is the widow of a deceased IAS officer. The incident highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals to sophisticated scams.

This fraudulent scheme unfolded between late February and early March, pressuring the victim to liquidate her savings under duress. Deceived into a sense of urgency and fear, she transferred the vast sum across three bank accounts. The investigating officers are now pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits behind this calculated crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)