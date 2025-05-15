Left Menu

Fraudsters Impersonate CBI Agents, Cheat Journalist Widow Out of ₹2.36 Crore

A 79-year-old former journalist lost Rs 2.36 crore to scammers posing as CBI officers in a money laundering case. The fraudsters pressured her into transferring her savings, claiming they'd return the money once the false case was resolved. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:50 IST
Fraudsters Impersonate CBI Agents, Cheat Journalist Widow Out of ₹2.36 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a retired journalist was swindled out of Rs 2.36 crore by fraudsters masquerading as CBI officials, who threatened her with arrest over a fabricated money laundering case. The unsettling episode unfolded in Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police reported on Thursday.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, responded to a complaint lodged by the distressed victim, who is the widow of a deceased IAS officer. The incident highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals to sophisticated scams.

This fraudulent scheme unfolded between late February and early March, pressuring the victim to liquidate her savings under duress. Deceived into a sense of urgency and fear, she transferred the vast sum across three bank accounts. The investigating officers are now pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits behind this calculated crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025