Swift Justice: Arrest in Grievous Assault Case
A five-year-old girl in Mahisagar, Gujarat, was allegedly raped by a distant relative. The 35-year-old accused, Shankar Khant, was captured in a forest. The incident led to an intensive police operation involving drones and technical surveillance. The injured victim is receiving treatment at a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahisagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:27 IST
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, involving an intensive police search to apprehend the suspect.
According to authorities, the accused, Shankar Khant, 35, lured the victim from her home. He allegedly committed the crime in a nearby farm before fleeing.
The injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Mahisagar's police used drones and technical methods to arrest the accused, who was hiding in a forest. Swift action within hours underscores the seriousness with which authorities approached the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
