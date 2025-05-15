Swift Justice: Arrest in Grievous Assault Case

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, involving an intensive police search to apprehend the suspect.

According to authorities, the accused, Shankar Khant, 35, lured the victim from her home. He allegedly committed the crime in a nearby farm before fleeing.

The injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Mahisagar's police used drones and technical methods to arrest the accused, who was hiding in a forest. Swift action within hours underscores the seriousness with which authorities approached the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)