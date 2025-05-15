Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Dispute Over Bhakra Dam Intensifies

The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has intensified, with Punjab questioning Haryana's recent demand for 10,300 cusecs from the Bhakra Main Line canal. Punjab insists the request is unfeasible due to the canal's capacity limitations and Punjab's own water needs.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal criticized Haryana for aggravating the situation and neglecting practical solutions. He accused the BJP-led administration of attempting to create an impossible scenario instead of seeking compromise.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board held a meeting to address the issue, while Punjab continues to adhere to BBMB guidelines. Despite Punjab's appeal for reason, the dispute has reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Punjab challenging prior directives.

