Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia War

In a pivotal meeting held in southern Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio committed to bolstering efforts for initiating direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This decision aims to find a resolution to the ongoing war.

The two diplomats convened on the fringes of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya, where they discussed strategies and reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace talks.

A Turkish diplomatic source revealed on Thursday that Turkey and the United States are focused on fostering dialogue to bring about an end to the conflict.

