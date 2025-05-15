Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia War

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed to continue efforts to promote direct talks for ending the Ukraine-Russia war. This decision was made during a meeting held on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Antalya, Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:47 IST
In a pivotal meeting held in southern Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio committed to bolstering efforts for initiating direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This decision aims to find a resolution to the ongoing war.

The two diplomats convened on the fringes of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya, where they discussed strategies and reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace talks.

A Turkish diplomatic source revealed on Thursday that Turkey and the United States are focused on fostering dialogue to bring about an end to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

