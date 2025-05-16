Left Menu

Security Forces' Strategic Strike: Six Terrorists Neutralized in South Kashmir

Following the Pahalgam attack, security forces intensified their operations in south Kashmir, eliminating six terrorists. The operations, conducted with inter-agency coordination, focused on areas identified from intelligence inputs. The success underscores the importance of local cooperation in combating terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Awantipora | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, security forces in south Kashmir have killed six terrorists in targeted operations over the past three days. This action follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the strategic focus on counter-terror activities in the region.

Addressing the press in Pulwama district, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi highlighted the critical role of coordination among security agencies in achieving the 'significant' outcomes. The operations were effectively executed due to precise intelligence and collaboration, marking a notable achievement in ongoing anti-terror efforts.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi of Victor Force elaborated on the tactical deployment of forces based on intelligence about terrorist movements. The successful operations in Shopian's Keller and Tral's Nadar areas led to the neutralization of prominent terrorists, including Shahid Kuttay, thwarting major attacks and fundraising activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

