Security Forces' Strategic Strike: Six Terrorists Neutralized in South Kashmir

In a decisive move against terrorism, security forces in south Kashmir have killed six terrorists in targeted operations over the past three days. This action follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the strategic focus on counter-terror activities in the region.

Addressing the press in Pulwama district, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi highlighted the critical role of coordination among security agencies in achieving the 'significant' outcomes. The operations were effectively executed due to precise intelligence and collaboration, marking a notable achievement in ongoing anti-terror efforts.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi of Victor Force elaborated on the tactical deployment of forces based on intelligence about terrorist movements. The successful operations in Shopian's Keller and Tral's Nadar areas led to the neutralization of prominent terrorists, including Shahid Kuttay, thwarting major attacks and fundraising activities.

