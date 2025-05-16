Left Menu

Tension in Santi Bastawad: Arrests Made in Idgah Desecration Incident

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly desecrating an idgah in Santi Bastawad village. The accused confessed to damaging the structure and were apprehended on May 15. Belagavi Police continue investigations, while community protests call for justice in related religious desecration incidents.

In a recent development, four individuals have been apprehended by authorities in connection with the alleged desecration of an idgah in Santi Bastawad village. The arrests were confirmed by law enforcement officials on Friday.

According to police reports, the accused, Laxman Yallappa Uchawade, Muttappa Bharma Uchawade, Laxman Nagappa Naik, and Shivaraj Yallappa Gudli, were detained on Thursday after allegedly confessing to the crime. This incident reportedly took place in April, causing significant unrest in the local community.

As the investigation continues, members of the Muslim community staged a peaceful protest in Belagavi City, demanding accountability for those responsible for burning religious texts, including a Quran. The police are actively pursuing further leads.

