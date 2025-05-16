Tension in Santi Bastawad: Arrests Made in Idgah Desecration Incident

In a recent development, four individuals have been apprehended by authorities in connection with the alleged desecration of an idgah in Santi Bastawad village. The arrests were confirmed by law enforcement officials on Friday.

According to police reports, the accused, Laxman Yallappa Uchawade, Muttappa Bharma Uchawade, Laxman Nagappa Naik, and Shivaraj Yallappa Gudli, were detained on Thursday after allegedly confessing to the crime. This incident reportedly took place in April, causing significant unrest in the local community.

As the investigation continues, members of the Muslim community staged a peaceful protest in Belagavi City, demanding accountability for those responsible for burning religious texts, including a Quran. The police are actively pursuing further leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)