Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stance Against Terror
The inauguration of a new multi-agency center in Delhi underscores Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's firm political will, precise intelligence, and robust military capabilities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds the upgraded intelligence-sharing network as essential for combating terrorism and organized crime, highlighting India's commitment to national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, applauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination, precise intelligence operations, and the formidable capabilities of India's armed forces.
He spoke during the opening of an upgraded multi-agency intelligence-sharing center in Delhi, highlighting India's strategic advancements.
Addressing the ongoing battle against terrorism, Shah emphasized the enhanced coordination among various agencies and the importance of the new facility in bolstering national security.
