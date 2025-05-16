Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stance Against Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, applauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination, precise intelligence operations, and the formidable capabilities of India's armed forces.

He spoke during the opening of an upgraded multi-agency intelligence-sharing center in Delhi, highlighting India's strategic advancements.

Addressing the ongoing battle against terrorism, Shah emphasized the enhanced coordination among various agencies and the importance of the new facility in bolstering national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)