Left Menu

Crisis Diplomacy: E3 and Iran Strive for Nuclear Resolution

Diplomats from Iran and the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—met in Istanbul for talks surrounding Iran's nuclear program, amid U.S. discussions with Tehran. The meeting aimed to coordinate policies and discuss the snapback mechanism for U.N. sanctions. Further talks are planned as tensions remain high over Iran's missile program and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:46 IST
Crisis Diplomacy: E3 and Iran Strive for Nuclear Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian and European diplomats resumed talks in Istanbul, exploring the future of a nuclear deal left uncertain after the U.S. began direct discussions with Tehran in April. Officials from the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—engaged in dialogue as the U.S. pressures Iran for a new agreement.

The Iranian delegation has yet to receive a U.S. proposal, which is currently in the hands of Oman. The three European countries are not directly involved in the U.S.-Iran talks but are coordinating with Washington on potential sanctions, a move complicated by unclear U.S. policies.

Further talks are anticipated, but the E3 faces a looming deadline to activate the U.N. snapback mechanism if no significant accord is reached by October. Europe's relations with Iran remain strained amidst sanctions, missile programs, and Iran's political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025