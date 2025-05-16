Crisis Diplomacy: E3 and Iran Strive for Nuclear Resolution
Diplomats from Iran and the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—met in Istanbul for talks surrounding Iran's nuclear program, amid U.S. discussions with Tehran. The meeting aimed to coordinate policies and discuss the snapback mechanism for U.N. sanctions. Further talks are planned as tensions remain high over Iran's missile program and alliances.
Iranian and European diplomats resumed talks in Istanbul, exploring the future of a nuclear deal left uncertain after the U.S. began direct discussions with Tehran in April. Officials from the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—engaged in dialogue as the U.S. pressures Iran for a new agreement.
The Iranian delegation has yet to receive a U.S. proposal, which is currently in the hands of Oman. The three European countries are not directly involved in the U.S.-Iran talks but are coordinating with Washington on potential sanctions, a move complicated by unclear U.S. policies.
Further talks are anticipated, but the E3 faces a looming deadline to activate the U.N. snapback mechanism if no significant accord is reached by October. Europe's relations with Iran remain strained amidst sanctions, missile programs, and Iran's political alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
