Left Menu

Stalled Diplomacy: Ukraine Gathers Allies as Russia Maintains Stance

Ukraine convenes its Western allies following stalled peace talks with Russia in Istanbul. Both sides failed to agree on a ceasefire, as Russia's conditions exceeded previous demands. Ukraine aims for tighter Western sanctions, while the prospect of a ceasefire remains uncertain amid conflicting expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:13 IST
Stalled Diplomacy: Ukraine Gathers Allies as Russia Maintains Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine rallied its Western allies on Friday after direct talks with Moscow failed to yield a ceasefire agreement. This was the first such meeting between the two nations in three years, held in an Istanbul palace.

Under the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump, the nations met but couldn't bridge their differences. Russia expressed satisfaction, yet Kyiv insisted on Western support for stricter sanctions if Moscow doesn't agree to a ceasefire.

As President Zelenskiy mobilized international leaders, he critiqued Russia's demands as unrealistic. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, highlighting unified responses from the U.S. and European nations against Moscow's bargaining terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025