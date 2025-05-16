Stalled Diplomacy: Ukraine Gathers Allies as Russia Maintains Stance

Ukraine rallied its Western allies on Friday after direct talks with Moscow failed to yield a ceasefire agreement. This was the first such meeting between the two nations in three years, held in an Istanbul palace.

Under the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump, the nations met but couldn't bridge their differences. Russia expressed satisfaction, yet Kyiv insisted on Western support for stricter sanctions if Moscow doesn't agree to a ceasefire.

As President Zelenskiy mobilized international leaders, he critiqued Russia's demands as unrealistic. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, highlighting unified responses from the U.S. and European nations against Moscow's bargaining terms.

