Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Yemeni Ports Amid Houthi Conflict

In a decisive military move, Israel targeted Yemen's Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif, aiming to weaken Houthi military power and issuing a stark warning to the group's leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

The Houthi group has been launching missiles at Israel in solidarity with Palestinians, despite an agreement to halt attacks on U.S. vessels. This prompted Israel to retaliate, leading to significant strikes, including a deadly attack on Sanaa's airport.

The Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated their intention to eliminate Houthi leaders if attacks continue. This tension reflects a broader Middle Eastern conflict involving entities like Hamas and Hezbollah aligned against Israeli interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)