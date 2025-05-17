Gaza Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Blockade

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has hit catastrophic levels as Israeli forces maintain a blockade, preventing any food or supplies from entering the region, while ramping up bombardments. Famine looms, and hospitals run out of medicine to treat even routine conditions, officials warn.

The intensifying conflict follows Israel's ending of a ceasefire and resuming attacks on Gaza, justified by the need to pressure Hamas for the release of hostages. Yet, ceasefire discussions remain stalled as civilian casualties rise dramatically.

New plans for aid distribution in Gaza, involving American-backed contractors, draw criticism from humanitarian groups. The program aims to use fortified distribution sites and private security, but concerns persist over its sufficiency and potential access restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)