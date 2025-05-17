Left Menu

Diplomatic Dash: Britain and U.S. Pursue Lasting Peace in South Asia

Britain and the U.S. are collaborating to maintain a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasizes the need for dialogue and confidence-building. The ceasefire, facilitated by diplomatic efforts, remains precarious. India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty adds to regional tensions, affecting Pakistan's crucial water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted diplomatic push, Britain and the United States are striving to ensure that the fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds firm, foreign minister David Lammy announced. The South Asian rivals, both nuclear-armed, came to the brink of hostility after exchanging missile fire following an attack in Kashmir.

An urgent ceasefire was orchestrated on May 10 through international efforts. However, Lammy stressed in Islamabad that sustaining peace requires both dialogue and confidence-building measures. He also addressed India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, warning against treaty violations that could disrupt Pakistan's water supply.

President Trump proposed third-country talks, but no plans have been finalized. Meanwhile, Lammy criticized Russia's reluctance to achieve peace in Ukraine as indicative of Moscow's obstructionist stance in global diplomacy. The call for serious, effective dialogue remains strong from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

