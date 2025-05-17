Tragedy in Borno: Militants Strike Again
In northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, at least 23 farmers and fishermen were killed by suspected Islamist militants, with others abducted. The attacks, tied to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, occurred in Malam Karanti. The incident underscores the persistent insurgency challenges in the region.
17-05-2025
Tragedy struck in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, where at least 23 farmers and fishermen lost their lives at the hands of suspected Islamist militants this week.
Local security sources reported the attack happened in the village of Malam Karanti on Thursday, marking another bloody chapter tied to the Islamist insurgency that has plagued the region for years.
Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province are largely accused of these consistent assaults, casting a long shadow over recent security forces' gains as acknowledged by the state's governor last month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
