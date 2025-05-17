Tragedy in Borno: Militants Strike Again

Tragedy struck in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, where at least 23 farmers and fishermen lost their lives at the hands of suspected Islamist militants this week.

Local security sources reported the attack happened in the village of Malam Karanti on Thursday, marking another bloody chapter tied to the Islamist insurgency that has plagued the region for years.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province are largely accused of these consistent assaults, casting a long shadow over recent security forces' gains as acknowledged by the state's governor last month.

