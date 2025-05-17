Illegal Stay: Bangladeshi Women Caught in Delhi Under False Identities
Three Bangladeshi women living illegally in Delhi have been detained. One posed as a transgender to evade detection. The women used false identities and illegal entry methods. Modern technology, including social media and banned apps, played roles in their discovery and communication practices.
- Country:
- India
Three Bangladeshi women, residing illegally in Delhi, were caught by authorities, with one posing as a transgender individual, according to a police official on Saturday.
The arrested women, identified as Aleena (22), Tangina Rahaman alias Deepa (22), and Suhan Khan (30), were found to have illegally crossed into India with the help of social media connections. Rahaman even posted a revealing video on social media, inadvertently giving away their location.
After initial denials of their illegal status, surveillance revealed their true identities and connections back to Bangladesh. They were promptly handed over for deportation proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Blocks Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Cricketers Amid Tensions
Kerala Minister Sparks Social Media Buzz Over Dais Controversy at Vizhinjam Port Ceremony
CIA's Covert Call: Recruiting Chinese Officials through Social Media
Mangaluru Police Crack Down on Social Media Hate After Activist's Murder
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations