Illegal Stay: Bangladeshi Women Caught in Delhi Under False Identities

Three Bangladeshi women, residing illegally in Delhi, were caught by authorities, with one posing as a transgender individual, according to a police official on Saturday.

The arrested women, identified as Aleena (22), Tangina Rahaman alias Deepa (22), and Suhan Khan (30), were found to have illegally crossed into India with the help of social media connections. Rahaman even posted a revealing video on social media, inadvertently giving away their location.

After initial denials of their illegal status, surveillance revealed their true identities and connections back to Bangladesh. They were promptly handed over for deportation proceedings.

