Political Vendettas: Allegations of Unlawful Arrests in Andhra Pradesh
Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has alleged that the TDP-led NDA government is conducting politically motivated arrests of opposition figures and public servants, including high-profile cases like Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy. These arrests are perceived as a tactic to divert attention from government shortcomings and unfulfilled promises.
In Andhra Pradesh, a political storm brews as senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accuses the TDP-led NDA government of engaging in politically motivated arrests. Rambabu claims opposition leaders and public servants are being targeted to divert attention from governance failures.
The critique includes the recent arrests of prominent figures like retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore liquor scam. Observers suggest these detentions serve as a distraction from growing public discontent over unfulfilled promises such as welfare schemes.
Adding to the charges, YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani slammed the current government's authoritative stance, asserting these arrests aim to stifle dissent. The calls for investigations into previous government controversies further fuel the narrative of a politically charged atmosphere in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
