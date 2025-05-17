Syrian Security Offensive: A Bold Move Against Islamic State in Aleppo

In a significant security initiative, Syrian forces successfully raided Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing three militants. This daring operation also resulted in the detention of four militants and the seizure of weapons, bombs, and uniforms associated with security forces.

The operation, targeting sleeper cells across four key locations, underscores Syria's ongoing struggle against the remnants of Islamic State influence. Despite losing significant territory in recent years, the group has continued to pose a volatile threat in the region.

In a related international development, U.S. President Donald Trump's interaction with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa marks a shift in U.S. policy, promising to lift sanctions and provide economic relief. The move is expected to bolster the fragile Syrian economy and strengthen Sharaa's leadership amid the ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)