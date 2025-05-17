Left Menu

Syrian Security Offensive: A Bold Move Against Islamic State in Aleppo

Syrian security forces conducted a successful raid against Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, resulting in the death of three militants. With four militants detained, authorities seized weapons and uniforms, marking a significant operation against sleeper cells. Amid international political shifts, this highlights ongoing tensions with Islamic State.

Updated: 17-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:24 IST
In a significant security initiative, Syrian forces successfully raided Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing three militants. This daring operation also resulted in the detention of four militants and the seizure of weapons, bombs, and uniforms associated with security forces.

The operation, targeting sleeper cells across four key locations, underscores Syria's ongoing struggle against the remnants of Islamic State influence. Despite losing significant territory in recent years, the group has continued to pose a volatile threat in the region.

In a related international development, U.S. President Donald Trump's interaction with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa marks a shift in U.S. policy, promising to lift sanctions and provide economic relief. The move is expected to bolster the fragile Syrian economy and strengthen Sharaa's leadership amid the ongoing security challenges.

