Haryana Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

A 26-year-old man named Armaan was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district for allegedly spying for Pakistan. He reportedly shared Indian Army-related information with contacts in Pakistan. Authorities found incriminating evidence on his mobile phone. Armaan has been remanded in custody, pending further investigation.

Updated: 18-05-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:45 IST
Haryana Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan
Armaan
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man, identified as Armaan, has been arrested in Haryana's Nuh district under suspicion of espionage activities for Pakistan, according to police sources.

The arrest was made after police and central agencies received information that Armaan was leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan. He allegedly used WhatsApp and social media to communicate with a contact based at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Evidently, his phone contained compromising conversations, photos, and videos shared with Pakistani entities. He has been charged under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, and a local court has placed him under police remand for six days as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

