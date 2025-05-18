Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Hear Turkish Firm's Plea Over Security Clearance Revocation

The Delhi High Court will address two pleas from Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another firm challenging the revocation of security clearance by aviation authority BCAS. The clearance was withdrawn citing national security, amid diplomatic tensions involving Turkey, Pakistan, and India.

Updated: 18-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:58 IST
The Delhi High Court is set to hear two pleas filed by Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another company. The legal action challenges the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to revoke their security clearance, arguing it's in the 'interest of national security.'

The revocation occurred shortly after Turkey supported Pakistan and criticized India's military actions against terror facilities in Pakistan. The petitions, submitted before Judge Sachin Datta on a recent Friday, are scheduled for hearing on May 19.

Celebi, which has been a significant player in India's aviation sector, claims to comply fully with Indian laws and rejects any wrongdoing. The company, involved in handling numerous flights and cargo operations across major Indian airports, remains confident in its operational transparency and commitment to Indian aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

