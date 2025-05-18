Mysterious Killing of Notorious Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani

Mysterious circumstances shroud the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani in Sindh province, Pakistan. Nizamani, alias Abu Saiullah, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters.

Despite Pakistani government-provided security, he was fatally shot by unknown assailants near Matli, Sindh, on Sunday, according to officials.

Nizamani was also implicated in significant Indian attacks, including the 2005 Indian Institute of Science attack in Bengaluru and the 2001 terror strike at a CRPF camp in Rampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)