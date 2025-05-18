Mysterious Killing of Notorious Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani
Razaullah Nizamani, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, known for his role in the 2006 RSS headquarters attack, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh, Pakistan. Despite government protection, Nizamani was shot dead on a Sunday near his home. He was also linked to major attacks in India, including in Bengaluru and Rampur.
Mysterious circumstances shroud the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani in Sindh province, Pakistan. Nizamani, alias Abu Saiullah, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters.
Despite Pakistani government-provided security, he was fatally shot by unknown assailants near Matli, Sindh, on Sunday, according to officials.
Nizamani was also implicated in significant Indian attacks, including the 2005 Indian Institute of Science attack in Bengaluru and the 2001 terror strike at a CRPF camp in Rampur.
