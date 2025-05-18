Left Menu

Tragedy at Damanyo Base: Suicide Bombing Claims Lives

At least 10 people were killed in a suicide bombing at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, targeting recruits. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility, stating higher casualties. Witnesses reported a chaotic scene, with numerous injuries. The attack follows similar militant violence, highlighting ongoing insurgency challenges in the region.

A horrific suicide attack occurred on Sunday at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu, leaving at least 10 people dead. A bomber targeted a queue of young recruits, resulting in widespread devastation, according to eyewitnesses.

The explosion happened as teenagers lined up for registration, causing chaos and tragedy. Witnesses described seeing abandoned shoes and remnants of the bomber amidst the destruction. Medical teams attended to 30 injured individuals, six of whom succumbed to their injuries.

Al Shabaab, the Islamist militant group linked to Al Qaeda, quickly claimed responsibility. The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Somalia, with insurgents intensifying efforts to destabilize the region.

