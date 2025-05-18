Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuity of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured citizens that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue, urging them not to believe rumors suggesting its cessation. Despite opposition criticism for not increasing the monthly support to Rs 2,100, Shinde affirmed the government's commitment. He also hailed Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reassured the public of the continued operation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, dismissing rumors that the initiative might be discontinued.

The scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to eligible women, faced criticism from the opposition for not increasing the amount to Rs 2,100, as promised in the last election.

Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to the program while also highlighting 'Operation Sindoor' as a demonstration of India's strategic capabilities against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

