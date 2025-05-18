Eknath Shinde Assures Continuity of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Opposition Criticism
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured citizens that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue, urging them not to believe rumors suggesting its cessation. Despite opposition criticism for not increasing the monthly support to Rs 2,100, Shinde affirmed the government's commitment. He also hailed Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's strength.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reassured the public of the continued operation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, dismissing rumors that the initiative might be discontinued.
The scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to eligible women, faced criticism from the opposition for not increasing the amount to Rs 2,100, as promised in the last election.
Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to the program while also highlighting 'Operation Sindoor' as a demonstration of India's strategic capabilities against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Secures Rs 1,700 Crore for Joshimath's Reconstruction
Casper Ruud Triumphs at Madrid Open with First Masters 1000 Title
Ruud Rules the Red: Casper Claims First Masters 1000 Title
Prestige Estates Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore Ghaziabad Township Project
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror