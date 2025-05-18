Eknath Shinde Assures Continuity of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reassured the public of the continued operation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, dismissing rumors that the initiative might be discontinued.

The scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to eligible women, faced criticism from the opposition for not increasing the amount to Rs 2,100, as promised in the last election.

Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to the program while also highlighting 'Operation Sindoor' as a demonstration of India's strategic capabilities against terrorism.

