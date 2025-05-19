The Double Standards of India's Governance: Freedom of Speech Under Threat

The recent arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a prominent academic, sheds light on alleged inconsistencies in India's law enforcement, as pointed out by Congress. The arrest over social media posts contrasts sharply with the untouched status of BJP ministers accused of demeaning comments about the armed forces.

Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, faced charges of endangering sovereignty due to his controversial Operation Sindoor remarks. Meanwhile, a court ordered his police custody following a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for Women.

Despite asserting his right to free speech, Mahmudabad's case has sparked a broader debate on the Modi government's handling of dissent and the perceived erosion of democratic values in the face of political power.

(With inputs from agencies.)