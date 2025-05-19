Left Menu

The Double Standards of India's Governance: Freedom of Speech Under Threat

The arrest of academic Ali Khan Mahmudabad has sparked controversy over double standards in handling dissent, as BJP officials face no repercussions for similar actions. This situation underscores the issues of freedom of speech and selective governance under the Modi administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:34 IST
The Double Standards of India's Governance: Freedom of Speech Under Threat
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a prominent academic, sheds light on alleged inconsistencies in India's law enforcement, as pointed out by Congress. The arrest over social media posts contrasts sharply with the untouched status of BJP ministers accused of demeaning comments about the armed forces.

Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, faced charges of endangering sovereignty due to his controversial Operation Sindoor remarks. Meanwhile, a court ordered his police custody following a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for Women.

Despite asserting his right to free speech, Mahmudabad's case has sparked a broader debate on the Modi government's handling of dissent and the perceived erosion of democratic values in the face of political power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025