The Double Standards of India's Governance: Freedom of Speech Under Threat
The arrest of academic Ali Khan Mahmudabad has sparked controversy over double standards in handling dissent, as BJP officials face no repercussions for similar actions. This situation underscores the issues of freedom of speech and selective governance under the Modi administration.
- Country:
- India
The recent arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a prominent academic, sheds light on alleged inconsistencies in India's law enforcement, as pointed out by Congress. The arrest over social media posts contrasts sharply with the untouched status of BJP ministers accused of demeaning comments about the armed forces.
Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, faced charges of endangering sovereignty due to his controversial Operation Sindoor remarks. Meanwhile, a court ordered his police custody following a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for Women.
Despite asserting his right to free speech, Mahmudabad's case has sparked a broader debate on the Modi government's handling of dissent and the perceived erosion of democratic values in the face of political power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
