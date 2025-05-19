Finland Utilizes Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine Ammunition Supply
Finland is set to supply ammunition to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, as part of the European Union's initiative. The Finnish defense ministry announced the ammunition, valued at 90 million euros, will be procured from local suppliers to support Ukraine's defense efforts.
Finland will use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to supply ammunition to Ukraine, as confirmed by the Finnish defense ministry on Monday.
In an official statement, the ministry indicated that Finland has been chosen to implement EU measures aimed at providing Ukraine with defense resources sourced from local suppliers.
The ammunition package, valued at 90 million euros, highlights Finland's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing regional tensions.
