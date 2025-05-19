Left Menu

Supreme Court Blow: Vodafone Idea's $5 Billion Debt Plea Rejected

India's top court struck down Vodafone Idea's petition to waive over $5 billion in government dues, severely impacting the telecom giant. A similar plea from Bharti Airtel was also denied. Vodafone Idea, struggling with spectrum dues since a 2019 order, saw its shares plummet by 10%.

Updated: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST
In a significant development, India's Supreme Court has denied Vodafone Idea's petition seeking a waiver of over $5 billion in government debt. This decision marks a major setback for the beleaguered telecom firm, which is the country's third-largest in the sector.

Alongside Vodafone Idea, a similar plea from the larger telecom rival Bharti Airtel was also rejected. However, the repercussions weigh more heavily on Vodafone Idea, as its stock took a nosedive of 10% following the court's ruling.

The case is rooted in the long-standing issue following a 2019 Supreme Court order, which expanded the definition of adjusted gross revenue, thereby inflating the financial obligations of telecom companies across India.

