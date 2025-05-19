Diplomatic Strain: Iran Protests UK Detention

Iran has summoned a British diplomat to voice its protest against what it termed the "illegal and unjustified" detention of an Iranian national in the UK, according to the country's state media.

The Iranian national, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been at the center of diplomatic tensions, with Iran's Foreign Ministry describing the detention as a breach of international law. The ministry expressed vehement dissatisfaction, labeling the UK actions as politically influenced.

This diplomatic protest appears as bilateral ties between Tehran and London are increasingly strained, particularly following charges against three men in London who allegedly were involved in espionage activities for Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)