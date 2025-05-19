Lithuania Takes Belarus to Court: Migration Crisis Showdown

Lithuania's foreign ministry announced on Monday that a case has been filed against Belarus at the International Court of Justice. The accusation is that Belarus has been organizing and facilitating the smuggling of migrants into Lithuania.

Lithuania's Justice Minister, Rimantas Mockus, emphasized the need for Belarus to be held legally accountable for orchestrating this wave of illegal migration and the consequent human rights violations. Mockus stated that the case aims to convey a clear message that no state can exploit vulnerable populations as political tools without facing international legal consequences.

Back in 2021, Lithuania, along with Latvia and Poland, encountered a migration crisis, with thousands of individuals, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, crossing from Belarus. Although Belarus has denied these allegations, Lithuania's legal action seeks to ensure accountability.

