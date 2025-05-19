Left Menu

Lithuania Takes Belarus to Court: Migration Crisis Showdown

Lithuania has filed a legal case against Belarus at the International Court of Justice, alleging that Belarus orchestrated migrant smuggling into Lithuania, leading to human rights violations. The move is intended to hold Belarus accountable for using migrants as political pawns during the 2021 immigration crisis involving Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:51 IST
Lithuania Takes Belarus to Court: Migration Crisis Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania's foreign ministry announced on Monday that a case has been filed against Belarus at the International Court of Justice. The accusation is that Belarus has been organizing and facilitating the smuggling of migrants into Lithuania.

Lithuania's Justice Minister, Rimantas Mockus, emphasized the need for Belarus to be held legally accountable for orchestrating this wave of illegal migration and the consequent human rights violations. Mockus stated that the case aims to convey a clear message that no state can exploit vulnerable populations as political tools without facing international legal consequences.

Back in 2021, Lithuania, along with Latvia and Poland, encountered a migration crisis, with thousands of individuals, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, crossing from Belarus. Although Belarus has denied these allegations, Lithuania's legal action seeks to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025