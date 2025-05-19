Tragedy in Vizianagaram: Parked Car Suffocation Claims Four Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, four children suffocated to death inside a parked car in Vizianagaram district, authorities reported on Monday. The children initially entered the vehicle while playing outside, unaware that they would soon become trapped as the car's auto-lock system engaged.

Reports reveal a passerby noticed the children motionless through the car's window, raising an alarm. The unattended car had caught the attention of the kids due to its location on the village's outskirts, where they found the doors unlocked.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the lack of a child lock and an accidentally activated central locking mechanism might have caused the disaster. The car has since been seized, and a case filed under Section 304(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as further technical evaluations are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)