Left Menu

Tragedy in Vizianagaram: Parked Car Suffocation Claims Four Young Lives

In a tragic incident in Vizianagaram district, four children suffocated to death after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car. The vehicle's auto-lock system trapped them, and they were discovered only after six hours. A case has been registered under Section 304(A) of the BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:47 IST
Tragedy in Vizianagaram: Parked Car Suffocation Claims Four Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, four children suffocated to death inside a parked car in Vizianagaram district, authorities reported on Monday. The children initially entered the vehicle while playing outside, unaware that they would soon become trapped as the car's auto-lock system engaged.

Reports reveal a passerby noticed the children motionless through the car's window, raising an alarm. The unattended car had caught the attention of the kids due to its location on the village's outskirts, where they found the doors unlocked.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the lack of a child lock and an accidentally activated central locking mechanism might have caused the disaster. The car has since been seized, and a case filed under Section 304(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as further technical evaluations are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025