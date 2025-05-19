Diplomatic Tensions Rise as UK and Iran Summon Envoys

In a move that highlights the rising tensions between Britain and Iran, both countries summoned each other's diplomats after the UK charged three Iranian nationals with national security offenses. The individuals, believed to have ties to Iranian intelligence, appeared in court after a significant counter-terrorism investigation.

The diplomatic exchanges saw Britain calling in Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi, while Iran demanded an official explanation from the British charge d'affaires in Tehran. Iran has dismissed the charges as baseless, calling the UK's actions politically motivated.

The controversy comes amid increased British scrutiny of suspected Iranian activities, with Iran now classified at the highest level in London's foreign influence register. British authorities maintain that national security remains their utmost priority, stressing accountability for Iran's actions on UK soil.

