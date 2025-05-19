Faridabad Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Network
Faridabad police have arrested 18 individuals for the possession of illegal arms, specifically country-made pistols. Following a special operation, these men were taken into custody with two additional cartridges. The individuals were presented in court and are now in judicial custody, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.
In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, Faridabad police have apprehended 18 men for allegedly carrying unauthorized firearms. The police operation, conducted on Sunday, led to the recovery of numerous country-made pistols and two cartridges.
The operation was part of a special drive by various crime units of the Faridabad police department, aiming to curb illegal activities in the area. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrests and subsequent court appearances of the accused.
The arrested individuals, residing in Faridabad, face charges under newly registered FIRs at concerned police stations. Authorities stress the ongoing commitment to tackling illegal arms trading and ensuring public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
