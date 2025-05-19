Faridabad Tragedy: Friends Turn Foes in Gruesome Murder

Two men have been arrested in Faridabad's Sector 58 for allegedly murdering their friend Manoj Chauhan by seriously injuring his private parts, according to police on Monday.

The accused, Atinder, Kartik, Sandeep, and Rahul, reportedly assaulted Chauhan during a visit to a farmhouse, leading to his death from internal injuries. An FIR has been filed at the local police station on the victim's brother's complaint.

Officers have apprehended Sandeep and Rahul alias Kabutar, while efforts continue to locate Atinder and Kartik. Investigators discovered the group attended a wedding the night before the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)