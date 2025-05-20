Scandal at Telangana Raj Bhavan: Employee Arrested for Morphing Images

A suspended employee at Telangana Raj Bhavan, Srinivas, has been arrested twice within a week over two separate allegations. The 45-year-old former IT hardware technician faces charges related to morphing inappropriate images of a woman colleague and seizing a hard disk containing the doctored photos.

The controversy began when a female employee reported to police that her photos had been obscenely altered and sent through social media, said ACP S Mohan Kumar. Srinivas, implicated in the crime, was taken into custody on May 12 following her complaint.

Despite being released on bail and suspended, Srinivas allegedly returned to Raj Bhavan to retrieve a hard disk holding the illicit photos. After an IT manager raised the alarm, Srinivas was re-arrested on May 15. Authorities assured that no sensitive documents from Raj Bhavan were compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)