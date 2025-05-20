Left Menu

Scandal at Telangana Raj Bhavan: Employee Arrested for Morphing Images

A suspended IT technician from Telangana Raj Bhavan, Srinivas, was arrested twice for altering photos of a female colleague and stealing a hard disk containing those images. Complaints were filed by the victims leading to his arrests. Authorities confirmed no official documents were stolen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:48 IST
Scandal at Telangana Raj Bhavan: Employee Arrested for Morphing Images
Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended employee at Telangana Raj Bhavan, Srinivas, has been arrested twice within a week over two separate allegations. The 45-year-old former IT hardware technician faces charges related to morphing inappropriate images of a woman colleague and seizing a hard disk containing the doctored photos.

The controversy began when a female employee reported to police that her photos had been obscenely altered and sent through social media, said ACP S Mohan Kumar. Srinivas, implicated in the crime, was taken into custody on May 12 following her complaint.

Despite being released on bail and suspended, Srinivas allegedly returned to Raj Bhavan to retrieve a hard disk holding the illicit photos. After an IT manager raised the alarm, Srinivas was re-arrested on May 15. Authorities assured that no sensitive documents from Raj Bhavan were compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025