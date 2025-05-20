Silver Screen Scandal: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Legal Battle in Gold Smuggling Case
Kannada actress Ranya Rao, along with Tarun Kondaru Raju, received bail in a gold smuggling case. However, due to further charges under the COFEPOSA Act, she remains detained. The court mandates include a bond, travel restrictions, and cooperation with the investigation. The case underlines ongoing legal proceedings surrounding her alleged involvement.
- Country:
- India
Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and her co-accused Tarun Kondaru Raju were granted bail on Tuesday by a Special Court for Economic Offences regarding a gold smuggling allegation.
The court accepted their default bail applications after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence failed to file charges in the allotted time. Presiding Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar sanctioned the bail, requiring each accused to post a Rs two lakh bond and provide two sureties.
Despite the bail, Rao remains incarcerated as she faces additional charges under the COFEPOSA Act. Her arrest followed the discovery of 14.2 kg of gold valued at over Rs 12.56 crore at Bengaluru Airport. The developments mark a significant chapter in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
