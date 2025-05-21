Left Menu

Gali Janardhana Reddy Appeals for Bail After Conviction

Former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court for bail, challenging a CBI court's ruling that sentenced him to seven years for illegal mining. Convicted alongside his brother-in-law and business partners, Reddy seeks reprieve from the 2007-2009 mining case penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:34 IST
Gali Janardhana Reddy, the former Minister from Karnataka, continues his legal battle as he seeks bail from the Telangana High Court. Reddy challenges a CBI court's decision that recently sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in illegal iron ore mining activities.

The conviction stems from illicit operations conducted by Reddy and his associates between 2007 and 2009, which resulted in an estimated Rs 884 crore loss to the Indian exchequer. Along with a prison sentence, the court also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on Reddy and other defendants.

In a significant move, Reddy filed his bail application on Monday, hoping for a favorable reconsideration by the higher judiciary. Alongside Reddy, his brother-in-law and business associate, Srinivasa Reddy, and former Mines and Geology Director VD Rajagopal, were also involved in the case, which dates back to charge-sheeting by the CBI 14 years ago for illegal mining activities in the Bellary Reserve Forest area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

