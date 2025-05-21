Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's strong stance against terrorism through Operation Sindoor during a function in Goa. He highlighted the operation's global impact and India's commitment to peace and development. Dhankhar also inaugurated projects at Mormugao Port, underscoring India's economic and maritime progress.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address at the Mormugao Port Authority event in South Goa, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that terrorists had inadvertently furnished the world with evidence of 'Operation Sindoor'. He noted that Pakistani military officials and politicians escorted the coffins of those targeted during the operation.
Speaking at the function, Dhankhar lauded India's military precision during Operation Sindoor, which served as a stern message to militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He stressed the global significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to combat terrorism unequivocally, proving that acts of terror would not go unpunished.
Vice President Dhankhar also pointed to India's emerging role as a global economic and maritime force committed to peace and development. His visit concluded with the inauguration of key projects at Mormugao Port, reflecting India's stride towards becoming a 'viksit nation' through economic and infrastructural advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes
ASCEND: Elevating Professionalism in India's Microfinance Industry
Tensions Escalate as UNSC Urges India and Pakistan Toward Dialogue