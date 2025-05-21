Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor

In a significant address at the Mormugao Port Authority event in South Goa, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that terrorists had inadvertently furnished the world with evidence of 'Operation Sindoor'. He noted that Pakistani military officials and politicians escorted the coffins of those targeted during the operation.

Speaking at the function, Dhankhar lauded India's military precision during Operation Sindoor, which served as a stern message to militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He stressed the global significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to combat terrorism unequivocally, proving that acts of terror would not go unpunished.

Vice President Dhankhar also pointed to India's emerging role as a global economic and maritime force committed to peace and development. His visit concluded with the inauguration of key projects at Mormugao Port, reflecting India's stride towards becoming a 'viksit nation' through economic and infrastructural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)