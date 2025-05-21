Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's strong stance against terrorism through Operation Sindoor during a function in Goa. He highlighted the operation's global impact and India's commitment to peace and development. Dhankhar also inaugurated projects at Mormugao Port, underscoring India's economic and maritime progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:12 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Mormugao Port Authority event in South Goa, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that terrorists had inadvertently furnished the world with evidence of 'Operation Sindoor'. He noted that Pakistani military officials and politicians escorted the coffins of those targeted during the operation.

Speaking at the function, Dhankhar lauded India's military precision during Operation Sindoor, which served as a stern message to militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He stressed the global significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to combat terrorism unequivocally, proving that acts of terror would not go unpunished.

Vice President Dhankhar also pointed to India's emerging role as a global economic and maritime force committed to peace and development. His visit concluded with the inauguration of key projects at Mormugao Port, reflecting India's stride towards becoming a 'viksit nation' through economic and infrastructural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025