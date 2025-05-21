Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Former Ukrainian Politician Killed in Madrid

Andriy Portnov, a former Ukrainian politician and aide to ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred outside the American School in Madrid's affluent Pozuelo neighborhood as Portnov reportedly accompanied his children. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:41 IST
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across Europe, Andriy Portnov, a former Ukrainian politician, was fatally shot outside the American School in Madrid's affluent Pozuelo neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The police received the emergency call at around 9:15 a.m. local time and have since been investigating the circumstances of the targeted attack. Portnov, known for his role as a senior aide to Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovich, was reportedly with his children when the tragic event unfolded.

The motive behind this brazen shooting remains unclear, and authorities are diligently working to gather more information about the assailant or assailants. The assassination raises concerns over cross-border safety and political tensions spilling beyond Ukraine's borders, underscoring the vulnerabilities high-profile figures may face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

