German Authorities Tackle Youth Extremism: Arrests Made in Far-Right Group
German officials arrested five adolescents, suspected of forming a far-right terrorist group. Charges include attempted murder and severe arson following attacks on a community centre and a refugee shelter. The group aimed to commit violence against migrants and political opponents to undermine Germany's democratic system.
In a significant operation, German authorities arrested five adolescents on charges of forming a far-right terrorist group, with accusations ranging from attempted murder to severe arson. These arrests are linked to violence targeting a community centre and refugee shelter.
Federal prosecutors revealed that the minors, styling their group as the 'last wave of defence' for the 'German nation,' had the objective to instigate violence against migrants and political adversaries to destabilize Germany's democracy. The group comprises eight members, with some previously detained.
The crackdown involved over 220 police officers deploying across five regional states, highlighting the surge in politically motivated crimes. Interior Ministry reports indicate a 40% rise in such offenses, with far-right violence experiencing a notable increase. This is amidst growing political polarisation and controversial elections in Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
