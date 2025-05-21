Left Menu

Diplomatic Aces: Ramaphosa Plays the Trump Card at the White House

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the White House to engage with President Trump, aiming to secure trade and investment deals and counter Trump's criticisms of South Africa's internal policies. The stakes are high as the U.S is South Africa's second-largest trading partner. Business leaders accompany Ramaphosa to aid talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:47 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where he aims to navigate a diplomatic course fraught with challenges. Ramaphosa intends to shift Trump's critical stance towards South African policies by proposing trade and investment collaborations.

Ramaphosa's visit comes as the United States, South Africa's second-largest trading partner, has cut aid, impacting sectors like health. Joining Ramaphosa are ministers and business moguls, including luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert and celebrated golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, to create a favorable negotiation climate.

The agenda includes proposed trade agreements and specific deals such as duty-free access for Tesla vehicles, contingent on the development of local infrastructure. While Ramaphosa faces demands from Trump to ease racial requirements, he stands firm on policies aimed at achieving racial equity in post-apartheid South Africa.

