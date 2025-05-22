Struggle and Siege: Gaza's Aid Dilemma amid Continued Conflict

On Wednesday, Israel permitted 100 aid trucks, loaded with essentials like flour and baby food, entry into the Gaza Strip. However, UN officials report that none of the supplies have reached those in urgent need. Despite heightened international pressure, Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains a rigorous military campaign to gain control over Gaza, with only intermittent ceasefire considerations for hostage negotiations.

The blockade, which began in March, has left Gazans in desperate survival conditions with limited aid access. Thousands of tons of humanitarian supplies remain stuck at border crossings due to security concerns. Currently, a quarter of Gaza's population is at severe risk of malnutrition, while delays in aid distribution exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

While diplomatic efforts wane, the military assault intensifies. Air strikes have targeted over 115 locations in Gaza, escalating tensions even further. Amidst ongoing violence, domestic and international criticism grows, challenging Israel's strategies and risking its global reputation. With the war's continuation, internal political divides deepen, emphasizing strained national and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)