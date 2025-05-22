Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa with False Genocide Claims
During a tense Oval Office meeting, President Trump confronted South African President Ramaphosa with false claims of white genocide and land seizures in South Africa. Despite high crime rates, the majority of victims are Black. Ramaphosa refuted these claims, aiming to improve trade and relations.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a tense meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, confronting him with unfounded claims of white genocide and land expropriations. The meeting in the White House followed Trump's eliminating key aid to South Africa and offering refuge to minority Afrikaners.
Despite Trump's explosive allegations, which echoed conspiracies popular in far-right circles, Ramaphosa remained composed, pushing back against the claims. He aimed to redirect discussions towards trade and diplomacy to mend U.S.-South Africa relations, emphasizing that crime in South Africa affected all communities, not just white farmers.
The controversial discourse did little to sway Ramaphosa from his goal of deepening trade ties. He highlighted upcoming initiatives between the two nations, including a potential trade deal focusing on South Africa's critical minerals, steering the narrative away from Trump's incendiary rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Ramaphosa
- White House
- South Africa
- genocide
- trade
- farmers
- crime
- land reform
- G20
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Move: Central Bank's Liquidity Boost Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
U.S.-China Trade Talks Bring Hope Amid Geopolitical Tensions
High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S. and China Reignite Dialogue
China's Financial Arsenal: Interest Rate Cuts Amid US Trade Tensions
Chinese Markets Surge Amid Trade Talks and Stimulus Hopes