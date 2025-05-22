Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa with False Genocide Claims

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a tense meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, confronting him with unfounded claims of white genocide and land expropriations. The meeting in the White House followed Trump's eliminating key aid to South Africa and offering refuge to minority Afrikaners.

Despite Trump's explosive allegations, which echoed conspiracies popular in far-right circles, Ramaphosa remained composed, pushing back against the claims. He aimed to redirect discussions towards trade and diplomacy to mend U.S.-South Africa relations, emphasizing that crime in South Africa affected all communities, not just white farmers.

The controversial discourse did little to sway Ramaphosa from his goal of deepening trade ties. He highlighted upcoming initiatives between the two nations, including a potential trade deal focusing on South Africa's critical minerals, steering the narrative away from Trump's incendiary rhetoric.

