Left Menu

Historic Victory for Same-Sex Parenting Rights in Italy

Italy's Constitutional Court ruled that both partners in a same-sex female couple using IVF abroad can be legally recognized as parents. The decision is significant for LGBT rights in Italy, challenging conservative government stances and highlighting legal inconsistencies in parenthood recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:02 IST
Historic Victory for Same-Sex Parenting Rights in Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a landmark decision, Italy's Constitutional Court has ruled that same-sex female couples who undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) abroad can both be legally acknowledged as parents, regardless of biological ties. This ruling is expected to be met with approval by Italian LGBT advocates, who frequently contest the government's conservative stance.

The court condemned the exclusion of the non-biological mother from legal recognition, emphasizing this as a breach of constitutional principles related to equality, personal identity, and the child's right to comprehensive parental care. The verdict invalidates a section of a 2004 law precluding both women in a same-sex partnership from being recorded as legal mothers.

LGBT rights activisit, Marilena Grassadonia, described the ruling as a transformative moment that offers respect and peace to numerous rainbow families in Italy. The case originated in Lucca, where legal contradictions prompted a review of denying full dual parenthood in lesbian couples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025