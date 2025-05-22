Historic Victory for Same-Sex Parenting Rights in Italy

In a landmark decision, Italy's Constitutional Court has ruled that same-sex female couples who undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) abroad can both be legally acknowledged as parents, regardless of biological ties. This ruling is expected to be met with approval by Italian LGBT advocates, who frequently contest the government's conservative stance.

The court condemned the exclusion of the non-biological mother from legal recognition, emphasizing this as a breach of constitutional principles related to equality, personal identity, and the child's right to comprehensive parental care. The verdict invalidates a section of a 2004 law precluding both women in a same-sex partnership from being recorded as legal mothers.

LGBT rights activisit, Marilena Grassadonia, described the ruling as a transformative moment that offers respect and peace to numerous rainbow families in Italy. The case originated in Lucca, where legal contradictions prompted a review of denying full dual parenthood in lesbian couples.

(With inputs from agencies.)