Mann Criticizes Centre's Move on Nangal Dam Security
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann opposes the Centre's deployment of 296 CISF personnel for Nangal dam security, questioning the lack of trust in Punjab Police. He plans to address this at the Niti Aayog meeting with PM Modi, challenging the financial burden on Punjab and alleging political motives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the Centre's decision to station 296 CISF personnel at the Nangal dam, suggesting a lack of trust in the Punjab Police's ability to secure the site.
Mann raised these concerns ahead of an upcoming Niti Aayog meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he intends to challenge the financial and political implications of this move.
The deployment, which Mann claims is politically motivated, will cost the Bhakra Beas Management Board Rs 8.58 crore annually, a burden that Mann argues should not fall on the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor: US Issues Security Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Simulating Security: India's Rapid Response Readiness in Delhi
Telangana CM Ramps Up Security Amid 'Operation Sindoor'