Mann Criticizes Centre's Move on Nangal Dam Security

In a strong statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the Centre's decision to station 296 CISF personnel at the Nangal dam, suggesting a lack of trust in the Punjab Police's ability to secure the site.

Mann raised these concerns ahead of an upcoming Niti Aayog meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he intends to challenge the financial and political implications of this move.

The deployment, which Mann claims is politically motivated, will cost the Bhakra Beas Management Board Rs 8.58 crore annually, a burden that Mann argues should not fall on the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)