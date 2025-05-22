Left Menu

Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Ukraine Conflict

The conflict in Ukraine intensifies with Russia shooting down 105 Ukrainian drones, including several targeting Moscow. Despite international efforts for peace, fighting escalates, and both sides deploy drone technology. Russia asserts control over parts of Ukraine, while Ukraine and allies demand an unconditional ceasefire.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia announced the interception of 105 Ukrainian drones, highlighting an escalation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict as diplomatic efforts for peace continue to flounder.

Amid intensified drone warfare, U.S. President Donald Trump pressures for an end to the three-year war, but the disagreement on ceasefire terms persists.

Meanwhile, Moscow's defense ministry claimed attacks on Ukrainian targets and territorial advances, while President Zelenskiy confirmed that fierce battles persist in eastern Ukraine.

