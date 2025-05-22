Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Ukraine Conflict

Russia announced the interception of 105 Ukrainian drones, highlighting an escalation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict as diplomatic efforts for peace continue to flounder.

Amid intensified drone warfare, U.S. President Donald Trump pressures for an end to the three-year war, but the disagreement on ceasefire terms persists.

Meanwhile, Moscow's defense ministry claimed attacks on Ukrainian targets and territorial advances, while President Zelenskiy confirmed that fierce battles persist in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)