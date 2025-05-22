Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Ukraine Conflict
The conflict in Ukraine intensifies with Russia shooting down 105 Ukrainian drones, including several targeting Moscow. Despite international efforts for peace, fighting escalates, and both sides deploy drone technology. Russia asserts control over parts of Ukraine, while Ukraine and allies demand an unconditional ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST
Russia announced the interception of 105 Ukrainian drones, highlighting an escalation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict as diplomatic efforts for peace continue to flounder.
Amid intensified drone warfare, U.S. President Donald Trump pressures for an end to the three-year war, but the disagreement on ceasefire terms persists.
Meanwhile, Moscow's defense ministry claimed attacks on Ukrainian targets and territorial advances, while President Zelenskiy confirmed that fierce battles persist in eastern Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drones
- Moscow
- Zelenskiy
- peace talks
- conflict
- ceasefire
- war escalation
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Over Kashmir
Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan's Fierce Border Conflict
Drone Assault Rocks Port Sudan: Fuel Depots Torched Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Air Travel Disrupted Amid India-Pakistan Conflict