Supreme Court Directs SIT Formation for Ashoka University Professor's Case

In a significant move directed by the Supreme Court, Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the FIRs against Ashoka University associate professor, Ali Khan Mahmudabad. This follows allegations that his social media posts on Operation Sindoor endangered national security.

Mahmudabad, who was detained by Sonipat police and later granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, remains under investigation despite his release. The SIT, steered by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mamta Singh, is slated to thoroughly investigate the allegations and submit a report posthaste.

The formation of the SIT is in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling, which emphasizes understanding the complexity of the language used in Mahmudabad's posts. Kapur's immediate constitution of this three-member intellectual task force underscores the gravity of the allegations and the need for a stringent investigative process.

