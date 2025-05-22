Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance Amid Rising Tensions

India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, asserting that it will remain on hold until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism. This move highlights India's unwavering stance that 'water and blood cannot flow together.'

According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, any bilateral dialogue with Islamabad must prioritize the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territories by Pakistan. He stressed that cooperation between the two nations hinges on Pakistan's credible and irreversible renunciation of support for terrorist activities.

The suspension of the treaty follows a series of punitive measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent retaliatory strikes by India. Despite escalating tensions, both countries have agreed to cease military actions across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)