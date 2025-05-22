Fraudulent Impersonators Busted in Pulwama for Extortion
Two individuals have been arrested in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir for extorting money by falsely claiming close ties with authorities. The suspects, Jaliya Parveen from Anantnag and Bilal Ahmad Rah from Srinagar, exploited people's fears of legal troubles. A police case has been registered following multiple victim reports.
- Country:
- India
In a recent crackdown on fraudulent activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, two individuals have been arrested for extortion. The suspects, identified as Jaliya Parveen and Bilal Ahmad Rah, allegedly posed as having close connections to authorities to deceive and extract money from the public, according to police sources.
The arrests followed a complaint filed by Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, who reported that the accused exploited their supposed ties to law enforcement to intimidate victims into paying them. The duo specifically targeted individuals summoned for questioning, preying on their legal anxieties.
As investigations unfolded, several victims came forward, detailing their experiences of coercion by Parveen and Rah. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Tral police promptly registered a case under relevant legal provisions, leading to the swift apprehension of the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.
Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Prepared for Border Tensions
Seven dead, 38 injured as Pakistan Army pounds civilian areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
The attack was aimed at disturbing social situation in Jammu and Kashmir that was witnessing progress, development: Misri.