Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drug Smuggling Seizes Major Hauls

In a significant stride for the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, Punjab police apprehended 101 drug smugglers and confiscated substantial quantities of heroin and poppy husk. The operation spanned 28 districts and netted drug money amounting to Rs 25.52 lakh as authorities intensify their crackdown efforts.

In its relentless pursuit to eradicate drug trafficking, Punjab's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign has successfully apprehended 101 smugglers and confiscated 15.9 kg of heroin and 102 kg of poppy husk, valued at Rs 25.52 lakh, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The arrests occurred on the 82nd day of the aggressive anti-drug initiative, marking a total of 12,650 apprehensions since the campaign's inception. The operation, initiated under the directive of DGP Gaurav Yadav, unfolded across all 28 police districts in a synchronized effort.

According to Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, the crackdown saw over 200 police teams, with 1,300 officers, conducting raids at 460 locations, leading to 79 FIRs. Punjab's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has formed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee, steered by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to rigorously monitor and further the state's objective of becoming drug-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

